Cleveland sending officers to help Dayton police with white supremacist rally

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is sending 30 officers from its bicycle unit to Dayton this weekend to aid authorities with a white supremacist rally.

Dayton police are anticipating a large turnout so they asked the city of Cleveland to help with crowd control and security.

Cleveland City Council approved legislation to send the officers during Monday’s meeting.

“Hate has no place in our society,” said Councilman Matt Zone, a sponsor of the legislation. “This reciprocal agreement between Cleveland and Dayton ensures the protection of free speech as well as the public peace.”

The Honorable Sacred Knights of Indiana, a Ku Klux Klan-affiliated group, is scheduled to hold an event on Saturday at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton.