Cleveland mayor's grandson facing charges

CLEVELAND– There is new trouble with the law for Frank Q. Jackson, the grandson of Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police arrested Frank Q. Jackson on Friday. Police said he threatened two men and didn’t immediately tell police he had a concealed weapon in the car. He also had two oxycodone pills wrapped in a dollar bill, according to police.

He is pleading not guilty. This is just his latest run-in with police.

Court records show the grandson uses the same address as the mayor. The mayor’s office declined to comment.