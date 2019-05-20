Akron woman gets 15 years in prison for fatally stabbing boyfriend

AKRON, Ohio– An Akron woman was sentenced to 15 years in prison for stabbing her boyfriend to death.

Crystal Bruce, 34, of Akron, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, tampering with evidence and illegal cultivation of marijuana.

The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said Bruce stabbed 34-year-old Shawn Belville in the chest on Sept. 26, 2017. He died a short time later.

Bruce cleaned the crime scene and hid the murder weapon, according to investigators.

The pair had been living together at the time.