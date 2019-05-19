Woman killed in Ashland County motorcycle crash

RUGGLES TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A passenger on a motorcycle was killed in a crash in Ashland County Saturday night.

The motorcycle was going north on US 250 in Ruggles Township when it went off the side of the road and hit a wire fence, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Tammy M. Stackhouse, 47, of Greenwich, died at the scene. The driver of the motorcycle, a 44-year-old Ashland man, was taken to University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center then flown by helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center.

The highway patrol said they were not wearing helmets. Alcohol and speed are possible factors in the crash, according to troopers.