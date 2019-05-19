Walsh University issues prayers, holding mass to honor 22-year-old alumnus who died after collapsing during Cleveland Marathon

CLEVELAND — Walsh University has released a statement after one of their student athletes collapsed and died during the Cleveland Marathon.

22-year-old Taylor Ceepo, of Medina, graduated from Walsh University just a few weeks ago. She was a member of the women’s soccer team and earned a degree in biology with minors in psychology and chemistry.

Ceepo participated in the 42nd annual Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon Sunday morning and collapsed during the race. She was transported to University Hospital where she passed away.

Walsh University released the following statement to FOX 8 regarding Ceepo’s passing. It reads in part:

“It is my sad duty to inform you that a beloved member of our Walsh family, Ms. Taylor Ceepo, collapsed today while running the Cleveland marathon and has passed away. Taylor graduated just a few weeks ago from Walsh University, with a biology – pre professional major, and minors in both psychology and chemistry. Taylor was a member of the Women’s Soccer Team, and hailed from Medina. Her mother, dear friends and her boyfriend (also a Walsh student) were with her. Our love and deepest sympathies go to her family and loved ones. Your Walsh family will keep you all in prayer.”

A mass will be held at 8 p.m. Sunday honoring Taylor’s life and lifting up prayers for her, the Ceepo family and the Walsh community.

Residence Life staff will also be present on campus to assist students currently on campus during this difficult time.

