US Coast Guard suspends their portion of search for missing boaters in Geneva

GENEVA, Ohio — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended their search for two missing men on Lake Erie.

The search began at when the boaters, 38-year-old Cory Althar and 19-year-old James Wells, did not return to Geneva State Park before dark as scheduled.

The Coast Guard received radio calls from multiple people at approximately 7:30 p.m. Saturday reporting to have heard possible calls for help, as well as a report of two people in the water.

The Coast Guard then launched a response boatcrew and a helicopter crew to begin searching for the men.

Officials recovered a 15-foot skiff matching the description of the men’s boat near the park at approximately 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

Life jackets and other debris were spotted in the search area around 6:45 a.m.

As of Sunday evening, the Coast Guard has suspended their portion of the search.

Search and rescue personnel searched for more than 20 hours and covered a combined 942 square-nautical miles.

The Coast Guard’s search will remain suspended pending the development of new information, however the Geneva Fire Department will resume their search when weather permits.