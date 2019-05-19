Tuscarawas County Sheriff thanks community for helping with search of missing boy and dog

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — The family of a young boy and dog who went missing on Sunday is breathing a sigh of relief.

The pair were found by a search team after they wandered too far into the woods and became lost.

According to the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were concerned given the heat, rough terrain and risk of dehydration.

Thankfully, the 8-year-old and his dog were said to be okay and in good spirits.

Sheriff Campbell took to Facebook to share a photo of everyone who helped and also thank them.

“A few are not included in the picture and more were coming but I appreciate the fact that we all had a small part of locating “ a boy and his dog”. What a great family and group of people to work with! Pretty good memory too!” he wrote.