Solon police arrest man who led officers on high-speed chase with infant in car

SOLON, Ohio — A man has been arrested after leading police on a highway chase with an infant in his vehicle.

According to Solon police, officers attempted to stop a car on US 422 eastbound Saturday when the driver failed to stop, initiating pursuit.

The driver continued to travel east at a “high rate of speed” and exited the interstate at State Route 306 in Bainbridge.

The driver then immediately got back onto US 422, this time heading westbound.

Police report that stop sticks were deployed between the Liberty Road and State Route 91 overpasses. The vehicle struck the stop sticks, causing the driver to travel off the pavement and into the grassy median.

The car then reportedly went through the median, ended up on the northbound lanes of SR 91 and then traveled south in the northbound lanes, escaping police.

Police said they located the vehicle, which had been abandoned, on Solon Road. They found a man, later identified as 24-year-old Randel Devon Jackson, of Cleveland, and a 9-month-old baby nearby.

Jackson was arrested and later admitted to being the driver of the vehicle. He faces charges of obstructing official business, fleeing/eluding an officer and endangering a child.

Police say there was a second man in the vehicle. He has yet to be identified.

This chase is currently under investigation.