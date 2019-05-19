Seen on TV: 5/19/19

Here are the web links for Sunday, May 19, 2019.
- Click here to see Lake Metroparks webcams
- Click here for more on New Franklin private island for sale
- Click here for information on All-Star tickets for Sunday’s Celebrity Softball game
- Click here to remember Tim Conway
- Click here for more on end-of-life visions or visioning
- Click here for golden retriever foster family information
- Click here For more information on the St. Jude Dream 2019 Open House dates
- Click here for more on stem cell treatments for pets
- Click here for Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Asian Lantern Festival
- Click here to help name Cleveland Metroparks Zoo’s sloth bear cub
- Click here for Great Destination Hunt with Kenny Crumpton
- Click here for more on Jet Express
- Click here for more on the new Lake Erie buoys
- Click here to nominate that special person to be flower-bombed
- Click here for the Browns regular season schedule/ticket info
- Click here to register for FOX 8/Metroparks golf outing
- Click here to submit your ‘Dig This’ questions for AJ Petitti of Petitti Garden Centers
- Click here for podcast on Midwest Monsters: the Blizzards of ’78 and ’79
- Click here for the Woollybear Cam
- Click here to submit your nomination for “Cleveland’s Own”
- Click here for info on the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter
- Click here for more on the new Ohio driver’s license
- Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
- Click here for more on the Cleveland Metroparks
- Click here for more on Live Nation Concerts
- Click here to submit your Eye on Akron photos
- Click here for more on Cleveland Chain Reaction
- Click here for Come Together: Gun Control Facebook group
- Click here for Playhouse Square’s 2018-2019 KeyBank Broadway Series
- Click here to find help for someone contemplating suicide
- Click here to report a pothole to ODOT
- Click here for more information on Beltone
- Click here for Szarka Financial Planning and Investments
- Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
- Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
- Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
- Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
- Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
- Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
- Click here for Dr. Marc