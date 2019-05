× Runner collapses during Cleveland Marathon

CLEVELAND — A runner collapsed at the 42nd annual Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon.

According to marathon officials, the woman collapsed during Sunday morning’s race and was transported to University Hospitals.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Race officials say they are looking into the situation.

They also offered prayers and thoughts to her family during this difficult time.

FOX 8 has reached out to officials to learn more.

