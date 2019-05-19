Power outages reported in Painesville and Painesville Township

PAINESVILLE, Ohio — A power outage is leaving some residents in the dark in Painesville and Painesville Township.

Officials took to Facebook to inform residents of the issue on Sunday night.

They said the initial investigation appears to be a breaker at Richmond Street substation and a breaker at North Ridge substation.

Crews are on site at both locations.

Residents have been told that any loud booms they may hear are a part of the troubleshooting process.

First Energy also reported some power outages around the area.