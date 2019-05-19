Portage County woman celebrates 105th birthday by flying plane

RAVENNA, Ohio– Virginia Mills’ wish on her 105th birthday was to fly a plane.

The Portage County resident told Chantai Lipford, the lifestyle coordinator at Vista Veranda Assisted Living, that didn’t want a party. She really wanted a chance to fly a small plane.

“It was something she never got to do and she wanted that for her birthday,” Lipford said.

So Lipford made it happen.

“I called the Portage County Airport and they put me in touch with two pilots, and we got it worked out,” Lipford said.

Mills, a retired junior high school Latin, French and physical education teacher, got to be the co-pilot during two plane rides with the help of pilots Lou Gliozzi and Mark Taylor.

“She did amazing, “ said Debbie Gliozzi. “She landed the plane.”

Lou Gliozzi, who is also a flight instructor, gave her the log book when she was done.

Mills smiled the entire time and said this was definitely one of her best birthdays.

“I don’t know how it can get better,” Mills said.