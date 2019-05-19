Patchy storms through midnight, cooler Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Another summer-like day is finishing up with rain showers and the possibility of thunderstorms. We could see scattered storms up until midnight and the winds will be brisk overnight and pick up speed Monday.

The winds out of the south will continue with gusts up to 30-40 mph and up to 50 mph.

We are cooling off behind the cold front with a few showers Monday morning. Gradual clearing in the afternoon with highs in the mid and upper 60’s.

