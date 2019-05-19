Patchy storms through midnight, cooler Monday

Posted 10:49 pm, May 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:10PM, May 19, 2019

CLEVELAND -- Another summer-like day is finishing up with rain showers and the possibility of thunderstorms. We could see scattered storms up until midnight and the winds will be brisk overnight and pick up speed Monday.

The winds out of the south will continue with gusts up to 30-40 mph and up to 50 mph.

Here's a look at your overnight FOX 8 Hourly Forecast:

 

We are cooling off behind the cold front with a few showers Monday morning.  Gradual clearing in the afternoon with highs in the mid and upper 60’s.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

