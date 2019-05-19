Overall severe weather threat is low, but continues through the evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Sunday feels like another summer day! Saturday we hit 85º and Sunday 86º will be a very popular temperature!

A wind advisory is in effect from until 8 p.m. for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wyandot, Crawford, Richland, Ashland and Medina counties. South to Southwest wind sustained at 25-35 mph with gusts up to 50 possible.

We’re already seeing the clouds thicken up and there is some stronger storms pushing through Defiance and heading to Bowling Green and Toledo. Timing of the storms for the greater Cleveland area looks like 5-7 p.m. The storm line will start in the west, near the Toledo area, and move to the East.

Here is a look at the storms as of 2:45 this afternoon:

The Storm Prediction Center has updated the severe for Sundayday taking Northeast Ohio out of a SLIGHT RISK. A MARGINAL RISK (dark green) for counties mainly west of I-71. Isolated strong to severe storm possible. Damaging winds being the main threat. Stay tuned for the latest updates. Timing of the line… 5-9 p.m. reaching greater Cleveland by 7 p.m.

Cooling off behind the cold front with a few showers around Monday morning. Gradual clearing in the afternoon with highs in the mid and upper 60’s.

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

