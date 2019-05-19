× Over 1,000 residents without power across northeast Ohio

NORTHEAST OHIO — Residents across northeast Ohio are experiencing power outages Sunday afternoon due to high winds.

Over 1,000 FirstEnergy customers are experiencing outages across the state. Lorain, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties have been most heavily impacted by these outages.

FirstEnery hopes to have all power restored by 5 p.m.

Meanwhile, Berea police’s non-emergency lines are currently down. If you need to contact the Berea Police Department, please call (440) 234-1234. If it is an emergency, call 911.

Additionally, Cleveland Public Power crews responded to a power outage in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. They say the outage was caused by a tree falling down and taking down the power line.

As of 2:27 p.m. the company said they have restored power to all CPP customers impacted by the outage. However, if you are still experiencing outage issues you’re asked to please contact CPP’s Trouble Department at (216) 664-3156

A wind advisory is in effect from until 8 p.m. for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wyandot, Crawford, Richland, Ashland and Medina counties. South to Southwest wind sustained at 25-35 mph with gusts up to 50 possible. The National Weather Service says winds of this magnitude can cause minor property damage without extra precautions. Motorists should use caution, especially those in high profile vehicles.