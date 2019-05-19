Kareem Hunt gets baptized in Cleveland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Sunday was a big day for Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt who was baptized on the city's east side.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens and general manager John Dorsey were in attendance.

Hunt's baptism comes after a tumultuous six months where Hunt was cut by the Kansas City Chiefs after video of him kicking and pushing a woman at The 9 in downtown Cleveland became public last November.

Hunt was signed by the Browns back in February.

He has been suspended by the league for the first eight games of the season and says he is working hard to repair his reputation.

