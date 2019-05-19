Girl escapes, woman shot before 3-hour standoff in Montville

MONTVILLE, Ohio– The Medina County SWAT team found a man dead following a three-hour standoff.

It all started when a naked juvenile ran up to employees at the McDonald’s on Wooster Pike Road just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Montville police said the girl told them she was assaulted at a house on Stockbridge Drive.

The workers took her to the hospital, where she told hospital security that the man assaulted her also shot a woman and there were other children in the house.

As officers arrived at the home, a man called 911 and said he shot a woman in the head.

Police said the man refused to surrender resulting in a standoff. When it ended, they found the man dead.

The woman was taken by helicopter to a hospital.

Montville police said the situation is still very fluid and remains under investigation.

“It is very important to us that we let our residents know that the incident is over and it is safe for them to continue their normal activities. Officers will remain on scene gathering information and evidence throughout the day,” police said in a news release on Sunday.