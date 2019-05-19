Coventry Local Schools closed Monday due to ‘Trickbot’ virus

COVENTRY, Ohio — Coventry Local Schools will be closed Monday due to widespread technology issues.

Superintendent Lisa Blough released the news in a letter to families posted on the district’s Facebook page.

She explained that at the end of last week, the district’s network and computers were infected by the “Trickbot” virus.

The district technology team has been working diligenetly to fix the issue, however ” the process is proving to be long and painstaking.”

“Since we cannot guarantee that the necessary operating systems will be up and running tomorrow, it is in our students best interest and welfare to cancel school. Therefore, Coventry Local Schools will be closed tomorrow Monday – May 20,” Blough wrote.

The district is reportedly utilizing all possible resources and personnel to get thesituation under control.

They hope Monday is the only day Coventry will need to cancel school. Meanwhile, staff members will still be required to report to work.

Blough will also follow up to confirm what will be happening with school on Tuesday.