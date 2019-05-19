Cavaliers hire J.B. Bickerstaff as associate head coach

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers have a new associate head coach.

According to Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavs have hired J.B. Bickerstaff to serve as their new associate head coach.

Bickerstaff had talked with Sixers, Celtics, Lakers and Kings about lead assistant roles, but Beilein and GM Koby Altman helped convince him to play a central role in helping ex-Michigan coach transition to NBA. Bickerstaff was HC with Grizzlies and Rockets. https://t.co/7EOWBfCmhf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 19, 2019

Bickerstaff was reportedly a target of several teams, but Cavs were determined to pair him with new head coach John Beilein. They allegedly made him one of the league’s top paid assistants.

Previously, Bickerstaff served as head coach with both the Grizzlies and Rockets.

The Cavs hired Beilein on May 13 on a multi-year contract, saying he was the “best fit for our franchise.”

