Bedford police: Violent fugitive shot while trying to escape from City Bail Bonds agents

BEDFORD, Ohio — Bedford police are investigating an early morning officer-involved shooting.

According to police, officers were contacted by City Bail Bonds agents around 7:26 a.m. Sunday, alerting them that they were trying to apprehend a violent fugitive felon.

At 9:36 a.m., police received a call of shots fired on Solon Road.

Police say the suspect, 27-year-old Charles Jones-Hill, had jumped out of a second story window to escape the bonds agents. He reportedly landed on an agent that was on the perimeter.

A struggle ensued and Hill attempted to disarm the agent. During the struggle one round was fired from the agent’s gun. No one was struck at this point.

Bedford police say a round was then fired from Hill’s apartment by a second agent, in defense of the agent on the ground.

Hill was struck once in the lower back and agents rendered first aid to him. He was then transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment and is expected to recover.

According to Bedford police, Hill was wanted for two felony weapons violations and has a lengthy criminal history including kidnapping, robbery, burglary, drug and weapons offenses.

Police are not releasing the names of the agents involved pending investigation.