Wind advisory for much of Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re expecting warm temperatures today! Mid-80’s again. Yesterday we hit 85. While the weekend warmth will be pushed out by a cold front tonight, at least MOST of the weekend will generally feature a delightful preview of summer. Timing of these storms, looks like 7 pm for the greater Cleveland area could be very stormy. The storm line will start in the West and the Toledo area and move to the East.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect from 11 AM-8 PM for Cuyahoga, Lorain, Erie, Huron, Ottawa, Sandusky, Seneca, Wyandot, Crawford, Richland, Ashland and Medina. South to Southwest wind sustained at 25-35 MPH with gusts up to 50 possible.

****More on the advisory here****

After the marathon you may want to check our weather app frequently. There could be an isolated strong to severe storm later today. Damaging winds and hail being the main threat. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Here is the timeline for the late-day storms: