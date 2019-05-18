Weekend warmth continues before being pushed out, chance of storms Sunday

Posted 11:04 pm, May 18, 2019

CLEVELAND -- We’re expecting even warmer temperatures for Sunday around the mid- 80°F mark today. While the weekend warmth will be pushed out by a cold front on Sunday night, at least MOST of the weekend will generally feature a delightful preview of summer.

Your Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon forecast: It’s going to be a hot! Prepare for muggy and windy race conditions.

After the marathon you may want to check our weather app frequently.  Strong to severe possible late day.  Down-bursts and hail being the main threat.  Stay tuned for the latest updates.

