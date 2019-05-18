Weather: Morning showers, then partly cloudy and warm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re expecting warmer and nicer conditions this weekend! It may be a good weekend to start opening up your outdoor pool. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures around the 80°F mark today, and potentially even higher for Sunday. While the weekend warmth will be pushed out by a cold front on Sunday night, at least MOST of the weekend will generally feature a delightful preview of summer.

Your Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon forecast:

Here is our 8-day forecast:

A large portion of the US has had very wet conditions. Only 9% of the country is experiencing drought conditions. This is the lowest level in almost 20 years!

Late April cloud cover this year has been much higher than last year (Area circled in yellow)

Long range temperature outlook calls for temperatures to trend warmer this weekend!