Stay overnight in the iconic Spice Girls bus, now listed on Airbnb

LONDON, England — Attention Spice Girls fans: You can now spend a night in the original Spice Bus.

According to FOX News, superfan Suzanne Godley listed the iconic Union Jack-painted bus from the 1997 movie Spice World on AirBnB.

“The Spice Girls were my childhood obsession. My parents were subjected to my tone-deaf performances as Baby Spice, and I must have watched the Spice World movie hundreds of times. And while I have grown up over the years, I don’t think I’ve ever grown out of my love for them,” Godley said in a statement obtained by the news outlet.

Godley and her employer spent months renovating the bus into a home while keeping its legacy.

They are reportedly very excited to open it up to the public.

The newly renovated living room area features pink Union Jack cinema chairs below a “Girl Power” neon light installation. It is also fully stocked with vintage 90s magazines and CDs.

The upstairs bedroom features animal-print carpet and provides enough bedding for three guests.

The Spice Bus will be situated in London’s Wembley Park and available for guests to stay overnight on select dates in June.

