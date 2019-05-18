Red Lobster debuts insulated fanny packs for your Cheddar Bay biscuits

Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit fans: things are getting real!

Red Lobster has announced a contest that could earn you a Cheddar Bay Biscuit Fanny Pack to keep those biscuits warm. The promotion was announced on Tuesday, which was National Biscuit Day.

Fashion meets flavor on #NationalBiscuitDay! For the chance to win a limited-edition, insulated Cheddar Bay Biscuit Fanny Pack, follow, tweet us & share what you love most about Cheddar Bay Biscuits including #CBBSweepstakes. Rules: https://t.co/0H3RGk3mvr pic.twitter.com/VAD0wJnoTS — Red Lobster (@redlobster) May 14, 2019

All customers have to do to enter the sweepstakes and win the limited-edition, insulated fanny pack is follow Red Lobster on Twitter and tweet about what they like most about Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Lots of fans are already getting in on the action, professing their love for those cheddary biscuits.

@redlobster #CBBSweepstakes Cheddar Bay biscuits are my one true love. I love the soft flakiness. — me (@Cakencarrot) May 18, 2019

Half a dozen cheddar bay biscuits to-go costs exactly $1.99 or $2.22 with tax. I know that amount by heart but I stutter when I have to recall my age #CBBSweepstakes @redlobster — Sana Anam Anwar (@AnamSanam89) May 16, 2019

@redlobster I’ll name my daughter Cheddar Bay if I win this sweepstakes. You have my word. #CBBSweepstakes — Evan Rindler (@EvanRindler) May 14, 2019

Cheddar Bay biscuits not only melt in my mouth with all of their buttery garlic goodness, but they also leave my tummy full!! #CBBSweepstakes @redlobster 🦞 — staceygrantham (@staceygrantham) May 18, 2019

Oh @redlobster nobody loves cheddar bay biscuits as much as me. I love how garlicky they are SO MUCH that I risk my biscuit (pun) and venture into RL to get them despite my shellfish allergy. My wife even calls me her “Cheddar BAE biscuit” #CBBSweepstakes gimme that fannypack! — Dani (@queerly_fluff) May 17, 2019

Submissions will be accepted through midnight on June 4. There will be 450 winners, and they’ll be chosen on June 5.

For rules and other details, click here.