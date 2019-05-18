Red Lobster debuts insulated fanny packs for your Cheddar Bay biscuits

Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit fans: things are getting real!
Red Lobster has announced a contest that could earn you a Cheddar Bay Biscuit Fanny Pack to keep those biscuits warm. The promotion was announced on Tuesday, which was National Biscuit Day.
All customers have to do to enter the sweepstakes and win the limited-edition, insulated fanny pack is follow Red Lobster on Twitter and tweet about what they like most about Cheddar Bay Biscuits.
Lots of fans are already getting in on the action, professing their love for those cheddary biscuits.
Submissions will be accepted through midnight on June 4. There will be 450 winners, and they’ll be chosen on June 5.
For rules and other details, click here.