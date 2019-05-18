× New York lawmakers propose bill making it illegal to text while walking

ELMIRA, N.Y. — Lawmakers in New York are pushing legislation that could make it a crime to text and walk at the same time.

A new bill proposed by the state senate would make it illegal for people to cross the street while staring at their cell phones, according to WABC.

The news outlet reports there’s no clear evidence indicating that the use of personal electronics while walking causes accidents, but New York lawmakers are still considering fines for using them.

Fines can range between $50 to $150 depending on the number of offenses.

Now, residents are wondering how officials tend to enforce this law if it passes.

“It’s a statewide law, depending on the municipality, it could be the police, it could be other law enforcement officers,” Queens Senator John Liu told the news outlet.

Some New Yorkers claim they don’t think the legislation will be effective, however some residents are in favor of this new law.

“I’m driving down the street, and someone is not paying attention and they get hit by a car, who is going to get sued?” driver Wanda Richmond reportedly said.

WABC reports that similar laws have passed in small cities in Hawaii and California.