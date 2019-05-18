Motorcyclist dies after striking deer in Medina County

BRUNSWICK HILLS TWP., Ohio — A motorcyclist died after hitting a deer in Medina County Friday night.

According to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Laurence Bogner, 55, of Hinckley, was on a 2016 Harley Davidson traveling eastbound on Grafton Road near North Carpenter at just before 9:30 p.m.

Bogner struck a deer that entered the roadway and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Bogner suffered head injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to the Brunswick Campus of the Cleveland Clinic and later flown by helicopter to Cleveland Metro Hospital.

Bogner later died.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor. Bogner was not wearing a helmet, according to the release.

