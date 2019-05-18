‘Miracle Pup’ survives after being shot three times

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Local pet rescue, Pet Matchmaker Rescue is sharing the story of a ‘Miracle Pup,’ who has survived being shot three times in the head.

KERO reports that according to the rescue, Oakley was shot three times last night. The rescue says that Wednesday evening, a Good Samaritan heard gunshots outside her home and after running outside, she found people running down the street and a crying puppy under her car.

After following the dogs cries, the individual found that the dog had been shot in the head.

Oakley, who is now blind in her left eye from one of the bullets will have to go through surgery to remove her eye.

The rescue is now calling on the community to find the people that shot the dog. They are also asking the public to donate for Oakley’s treatment and recovery.