Wounded veteran presented free home in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Saturday is a special day for a highly decorated veteran who served our country for more than 24 years.

U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Charlie Pepinrivera served tours of duty in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait and Bosnia. He was wounded during a military operation when he fell off a helicopter. He also suffers from post traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury as a result of his deployments.

His service commendations include the Combat Action Badge, the Meritorious Service Medal and the Bronze Star Medal.

Pepinrivera started his service in the Puerto Rico National Guard, where he served four years before joining the U.S. Army. He retired in 2017 and has been living in Texas. But, he and his family needed to be in the Cleveland area to be close to family and friends who can help with his recuperation.

So Citizens Bank partnered with the Military Warriors Support Fund to find, renovate and donate a home to meet his family’s needs. His family has never had a home of their own. Until now.

His new home was unveiled and the keys given to his family during a special ceremony.

Even before that, there was a block party and even a parade.