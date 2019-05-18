Kent police searching for missing 91-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

Posted 7:04 pm, May 18, 2019, by

Allen Kyser (Courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

KENT, Ohio — Police are asking for your help in locating a missing adult who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

91-year-old Allen Kyser left his home on Fairchild Avenue around 5:31 p.m. on Saturday and failed to return, according to authorities.

He is reportedly 5’10” tall and weighs 190 pounds.  He has grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a beige plaid button up.

Police believe he could be in a green 2013 Toyota Avalon with Ohio license plate number FYS4520.

Anyone with information regarding Kyser’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Photo of car similar to Allen Kyser’s vehicle (Courtesy: Ohio Attorney General’s Office)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.