Kent police searching for missing 91-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

KENT, Ohio — Police are asking for your help in locating a missing adult who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

91-year-old Allen Kyser left his home on Fairchild Avenue around 5:31 p.m. on Saturday and failed to return, according to authorities.

He is reportedly 5’10” tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and a beige plaid button up.

Police believe he could be in a green 2013 Toyota Avalon with Ohio license plate number FYS4520.

Anyone with information regarding Kyser’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.