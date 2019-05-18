‘I’m really shaken up’: Country music star Travis Tritt says tour bus involved in double fatal crash

May 18, 2019

SOUTH CAROLINA — Country music singer Travis Tritt said he was on his tour bus when it was involved in a fatal crash in South Carolina early Saturday.

TMZ reports that a Jeep driving the wrong way hit a pick-up truck in front of the bus, Tritt said. The driver of the Jeep and a passenger in the truck both died.

The tour bus was sideswiped by one of the vehicles. No one on the bus was injured.

“Thank God we are all okay,” he tweeted. “I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died.”

