‘I’m really shaken up’: Country music star Travis Tritt says tour bus involved in double fatal crash

SOUTH CAROLINA — Country music singer Travis Tritt said he was on his tour bus when it was involved in a fatal crash in South Carolina early Saturday.

TMZ reports that a Jeep driving the wrong way hit a pick-up truck in front of the bus, Tritt said. The driver of the Jeep and a passenger in the truck both died.

The tour bus was sideswiped by one of the vehicles. No one on the bus was injured.

“Thank God we are all okay,” he tweeted. “I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died.”

We were just involved in a fatal accident with a driver going the wrong way on Veteran’s Highway as we were leaving Myrtle Beach. Thank God we are all okay. I feel so bad for those who died needlessly tonight. I’m really shaken up by what I witnessed. God bless those who died. pic.twitter.com/zcfRK7XxFc — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 18, 2019

We sustained minor damage as we tried to avoid the crash site in front of us. Bus damage can be fixed, but lives cannot be replaced. I’m so incredibly sad for those who lost their lives tonight. — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 18, 2019

We only were sideswiped in tonight’s accident. It could’ve been so much worse. God was obviously watching over us tonight. I praise God for keeping us safe! — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) May 18, 2019

For more, click here.