Garfield Heights police asking for help finding teen who went missing after leaving for job interview

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Garfield Heights police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Wednesday.

A’Lante Lemon was last seen leaving his home in the 4900 block of East 84th Street at 2:40 p.m. that day. He was heading to a job interview at an unknown location.

He is described as being 5’8″ tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white shoes. He had a black backpack.

Lemon has autism but is described as being “highly functional.” Police say he “has an affinity for and frequents Greyhound bus terminals and has been known to travel by Greyhound bus.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 216-475-1234.