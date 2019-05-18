Famous chef offers to hire cafeteria worker fired for giving food to student who couldn’t pay

CANAAN, N.H. – A famous chef reached out the public for help in contacting the New Hampshire cafeteria worker who was fired for giving a student a free lunch. According to his Tweet, the chef wants to offer her a job.

Bonnie Kimball was employed by a vendor that supplies food to the Mascoma Valley Regional High School in Canaan.

She was terminated by the vendor a day after she allowed a student to take his $8 lunch, even though there weren’t sufficient funds in his account to pay for the meal. She quietly told him “‘tell (your) mom you need money’” and let him take the lunch. The next day he had funds in the account to pay the debt.

Kimaball’s story gained nationwide attention, including that of chef José Andrés.

Andrés is known for his humanitarian efforts in disaster stricken areas and on Friday he took to Twitter to offer Kimball an opportunity to apply to work for his nonprofit World Central Kitchen.

“New Hampshire school cafeteria worker fired for giving food to student who couldn’t pay – WHBQ! The hero is Bonnie Kimball! If she needs a job we have openings at ⁦@thinkfoodgroup⁩ if you know her, let her know!” he tweeted.

Kimball’s former employer reportedly offered to rehire her and provide back pay, however she declined, stating “they’re not doing it for me, they are doing it to save face.” She also said she hopes that everyone learned something from this situation.

