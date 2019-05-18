Bay Village police ‘arrest’ dog to raise funds for local nonprofit

BAY VILLAGE, Ohio — The Bay Village Police Department arrested a dog Saturday in efforts to raise money for a local nonprofit.

The Village Project said a mystery had been unfolding at the organization over the past few weeks.

Litter, such as candy wrappers, empty bags of chips and soda cans, have been scattered across the establishment, horrifying the staff who are dedicated to preparing healthy, organic and all-natural food and providing extended care to community members experiencing a cancer crisis. In fact, junk food is strictly prohibited.

Saturday morning a warrant was issued for the suspect’s arrest.

Then, Saturday afternoon at the BayArts’ Trike & Bike event, Ernie, a cute little pup, was read his Miranda Rights before being placed in handcuffs and transported to jail.

He has been charged by the Bay Village Police Department with two counts of littering the Village Project building with junk food and wrappers and one count of defamation of character. He's also accused of tainting the nonprofit's healthy image.

However, many people believe Ernie is innocent, so the Village Project took to social media asking for help to post Ernie's bail.

Luckily, some generous people provided the necessary funds to release Ernie. He was later placed under guardianship of his parents and is on house arrest. He's allowed only one supervised walk per day.

Ernie's guardians assert that he was wrongfully accused of these crimes and are pursuing legal action. His court date is scheduled for July which allows his supporters time to gather funds for his defense.

You can donate to Ernie's defense fund online or by mailing or dropping off a check to the Village Project's main office at 27378 West Oviatt Rd in Bay Village.

All funds raised on behalf of Ernie's case will benefit the Village Project.

The Village Project's mission is to come together as a community of all ages to provide nourishing meals and extended care and service to our neighbors experiencing cancer. The organization was established in 2010 and has provided over 21,000 meals and extended services to over 225 families living in Avon, Avon Lake, Bay Village, Rocky River, and Westlake.

