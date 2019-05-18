7-year-old Ohio girl honored for calling 911 after mom collapses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A seven-year-old Ohio girl is being recognized as a hero after remaining calm and calling for help while her mother was having a medical emergency.

According to WCPO, Alyssa Ward sprung into action on April 4 when her mom collapsed at their Delhi Township home. Her mom, Jennifer, was struggling to breathe.

Alyssa told the dispatcher that her mom was not breathing. The dispatcher gave the girl life-or-death instructions over the phone and paramedics arrived at the family's home within minutes.

Jennifer said she was amazed by her daughter's actions.

"Without hesitation, my daughter Alyssa grabbed my phone and called 911," Jennifer Ward told WCPO. "She didn't hesitate, she knew what she needed to do."

Alyssa also reportedly kept her younger brother calm as well.

On Friday Alyssa was honored in front of her elementary school classmates. She accepted an award from the Hamilton County Communications Center 9-1-1 Hero Program.

She also got to meet the men and women that helped save her mother's life.

"I've always thought in some way I was my child's hero because when you grow up you think your parents are your heroes. And now that I get to call my 7-year-old my hero is just amazing, it's an amazing feeling," Jennifer reportedly said.

Congratulations Alyssa! Keep up the good work.