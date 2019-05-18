× 42nd Cleveland Marathon kicks off this weekend, multiple roads closed

CLEVELAND — The 42nd annual Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon is kicking off this weekend with events on Saturday and Sunday.

The Cleveland Marathon began in 1978 in an effort to bring a positive and meaningful fitness event to the City of Cleveland.

It features multiple races over the course of the weekend including a Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, 8K and 5K. Here’s a list of this year’s events:

The full marathon, which kicks off at 7 a.m. Sunday, begins at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The race runs through downtown, Tremont, Gordon Square and Lakewood, before looping back to the finish line at Public Square.

During this weekend’s events many roads in Cleveland, Lakewood and Rocky River will be closed or partially closed in order to keep participants safe.

Lake Avenue between W. 117th and Kensington (Rocky River) will be impacted. Please note Lake Avenue turns into Lake Road in RR. All access streets along this portion of the routes have limited access.

CLICK HERE to view the complete list of street closures and times as more than just the aforementioned will be affected.

Citizens will also be unable to park on Lake Avenue between 5:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. during race weekend.

The Cleveland Marathon is one of the 50 oldest marathons in the country. More than 350,000 runners have participated in the event, generating more than $15 million annually to benefit the Cleveland community.

You can learn more about the 2019 Cleveland Marathon, here.