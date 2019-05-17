WWE star Ashley Massaro dies at age 39

Former WWE star Ashley Massaro has died, the organization said Thursday. She was 39.

“We are saddened to learn of the tragic death of former WWE Superstar Ashley Massaro,” WWE said in a statement. “WWE offers its condolences to Ashley’s family and friends.”

Massaro was in the WWE between 2005 and 2008, and her death comes two months after she said she’s training to return to wrestling.

“Gonna be bumping around the ring starting next week … super pumped n ready to see what I got left in these ole boots of mine!” she tweeted in March.

Friends, fans and former colleagues shared condolences and memories of her shortly after her death was announced.

“I have no words. Ashley was my tag partner at Wrestlemania. My sometimes road wife. We did countless photo shoots and press days together. It seems like yesterday Ashley was a major part of my life and then our worlds changed and now she is gone. I’m heartbroken for her family,” Maria Kanellis Bennett tweeted.

Professional wrestler Torrie Wilson described her as one of the sweetest people she knows.

“I can’t even begin to explain how devastated I am,” she said.

Massaro also competed on the CBS show “Survivor” about a decade ago. The WWE did not provide any details on her cause of death.