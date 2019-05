Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The way it looks, the pesky front that moved in overnight will lift north enough to put us in a generally quiet and warm weekend.

Here is our 8-day forecast:

A large portion of the US has had very wet conditions. Only 9% of the country is experiencing drought conditions. This is the lowest level in almost 20 years!

Late April cloud cover this year has been much higher than last year (Area circled in yellow)

Long range temperature outlook calls for temperatures to trend warmer this weekend!