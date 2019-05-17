Warm weekend on tap! Highs in the 80s

CLEVELAND -- We’re expecting warmer and nicer conditions this weekend! It may be a good weekend to start opening up your outdoor pool.
Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures around the 80°F mark Saturday, and potentially even higher for Sunday.
While the weekend warmth will be pushed out by a cold front on Sunday night, at least MOST of the weekend will generally feature a delightful preview of summer.
Your Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon forecast:
Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:
