Warm weekend on tap! Highs in the 80s

Posted 11:15 pm, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23PM, May 17, 2019

CLEVELAND -- We’re expecting warmer and nicer conditions this weekend! It may be a good weekend to start opening up your outdoor pool.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures around the 80°F mark Saturday, and potentially even higher for Sunday.

While the weekend warmth will be pushed out by a cold front on Sunday night, at least MOST of the weekend will generally feature a delightful preview of summer.

Your Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon forecast:

Here is your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

