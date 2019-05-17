Video shows gunmen rob Akron home while woman is in bedroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- Akron police released video on Friday in the hopes of tracking down two suspects in a home invasion.

According to police, it happened at around 9 a.m. Thursday on Noble Avenue.

A woman reported she was in her bedroom talking on the phone with her daughter when she heard a loud noise downstairs near her kitchen.

She then noticed two men with guns in her bedroom. She said they threatened to hurt her if she said anything.

Police say the suspects took her cellphone, purse and TV before taking off.

The woman's daughter called police. The victim waited a few moments before going to her neighbor's house. She was not injured.

Officers, with the help of a K-9, tracked the woman's stolen items to a vacant home on Noble Avenue. All of the woman's belongings were recovered except cash from her purse.

Police say the suspects are two black males, 17 – 25 years old. The first suspect has a dark complexion, is 5’07” – 5’10”, 150 – 175 lbs., and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

The second suspect is 5’04” – 5’06”, 140 lbs., and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information on this crime, please call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2Tip, or the Summit County Crime Stoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (Crimes). Callers can remain anonymous.