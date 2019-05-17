Undercover sting: 16 accused of trying to sexually exploit children

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Sixteen men have been arrested in an undercover sting.

According to a press release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene, the arrests are part of an undercover operation targeting predators who were trying to sexual exploit children.

The suspects were all taken into custody over the last three days as part of an investigation by the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force. According to the release, this is the second undercover sting operation this year in the Youngstown area; an operation in March led to the arrests of eight men.

“This trap will be laid time and time again until the message reverberates – don’t buy sex in Ohio,” Yost said in the release. “Task forces are a force multiplier and their success is evident in the number of criminals taken off the street.”

David Frattare, commander of the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, said, “We will continue to do everything in our power to identify and apprehend these individuals before they come in contact with real children. Operations such as these should serve as a reminder that offenders will go to great lengths to exploit popular social media networks and mobile applications to gain access to children for their own sexual gratification.”

The men all face felony charges. The following were arrested on charges of importuning, attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and possession of criminal tools:

William Ragle, 25, Akron

David Kent, 24, Cranberry Twp., Pa.

Dennis Dabney II, 47, Salem

Ronald Woods III, 23, Austintown

Ommar Castro Diaz, 24, Cleveland

Steven Sutton, 44, Prospect, Pa.

Nicholas Sammartino, 20, Youngstown

Andrew Wirth, 30, Ravenna

Joel Kurz, 30, Boardman

Grant Geib, 24, Orville

Darrell Davis, 60, East Liverpool

Thomas Yakemovic III, 30, West Middlesex, Pa.

Timothy Leverknight, 53, Salem

Brian Underwood, 33, Youngstown

James McClalin III, 39, Hubbard

Charles Stumpf, 23, Akron