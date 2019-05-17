× Therapy dogs who helped Parkland students, staff after school shooting featured in yearbook

PARKLAND, Fla. — Therapy dogs brought a lot of help and hope to students after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last year.

Now, the pups are featured in the school yearbook.

According to FOX News, the pups were brought in after the shooting that happened on Feb. 14, 2018, that claimed 17 lives. The dogs reportedly returned this year because everyone loved them.

We’ve included these cuties in the yearbook 🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/CZScvAhjCN — Aerie Yearbook (@AerieYearbook) May 3, 2019

Including the therapy/service dogs in the yearbook is the best decision we’ve made so far like this one dog had a bowtie and my heart 😭💗💕 pic.twitter.com/ecP9X01wqD — natasha (@sighnatasha) October 4, 2018

We love that Chief loves his yearbook! Make sure to find him to sign it. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JHw0gjtptH — Aerie Yearbook (@AerieYearbook) May 14, 2019

According to the Sun Sentinel, the idea to include the pups came from the yearbook adviser. The dogs — which include a mix of golden retrievers, Labradors and golden doodles– are reportedly from different groups in South Florida.

The pups were photographed back in October. Pictures of them went viral back then too.

**Continuing coverage**