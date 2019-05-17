Therapy dogs who helped Parkland students, staff after school shooting featured in yearbook
PARKLAND, Fla. — Therapy dogs brought a lot of help and hope to students after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last year.
Now, the pups are featured in the school yearbook.
According to FOX News, the pups were brought in after the shooting that happened on Feb. 14, 2018, that claimed 17 lives. The dogs reportedly returned this year because everyone loved them.
According to the Sun Sentinel, the idea to include the pups came from the yearbook adviser. The dogs — which include a mix of golden retrievers, Labradors and golden doodles– are reportedly from different groups in South Florida.
The pups were photographed back in October. Pictures of them went viral back then too.