Show Info: May 17, 2019

One World Shop

David spends the hour at One World Shop in Rocky River learning about their first ever Rug Event.

19321 Detroit Rd., Rocky River 44116

Olive Oil Sundaes

Jennifer Thorton from Buttercream and Olive Oil shares a sweet way to use olive oil.

Upcoming Classes:

French Macaron Hands-on Workshop- May 18th at 10am

Cool Beans Café

Medina

Nashville Southern Cooking Class- May 22nd at 6pm

Cool Beans Café

Medina

Farmer’s Market Cooking Demo -May 25th at 9am

Medina Farmer’s Market

www.ButtercreamAndOliveOil.com

H-Bomb Ties

Fun bowties for children and adults inspired by Harrison (aka H-Bomb), who has Down Syndrome and Autism. https://hbombties.com/

Cleveland Metroparks Fishing Derbies

Annual Children’s Fishing Derbies

Saturday, May 18th at Wallace Lake, Millstream Run Reservation, Berea

Sunday, May 19th at Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation, Cuyahoga Heights

www.ClevelandMetroparks.com

Travel Hacks

Travel and vacations are a great way to relax but planning can often leave you frustrated and confused.

Medina County Library

6:30p May 22

6:30p June 17th

http://www.mcdl.info/

register in advance online

Clothes Mentor

High-quality, gently used name-brand and designer clothing, shoes and accessories that are like new. https://www.clothesmentor.com/

Million Dollar Quartet

The cast of Million Dollar Quartet joins the set of New Day Cleveland to chat about their energetic show going on now at the Hanna Theatre.

Great Lakes Theater presents:

Million Dollar Quartet

NOW – May 26th

Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square

www.greatlakestheater.org