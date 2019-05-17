Show Info: May 17, 2019
One World Shop
David spends the hour at One World Shop in Rocky River learning about their first ever Rug Event.
19321 Detroit Rd., Rocky River 44116
Olive Oil Sundaes
Jennifer Thorton from Buttercream and Olive Oil shares a sweet way to use olive oil.
Upcoming Classes:
French Macaron Hands-on Workshop- May 18th at 10am
Cool Beans Café
Medina
Nashville Southern Cooking Class- May 22nd at 6pm
Cool Beans Café
Medina
Farmer’s Market Cooking Demo -May 25th at 9am
Medina Farmer’s Market
www.ButtercreamAndOliveOil.com
H-Bomb Ties
Fun bowties for children and adults inspired by Harrison (aka H-Bomb), who has Down Syndrome and Autism. https://hbombties.com/
Cleveland Metroparks Fishing Derbies
Annual Children’s Fishing Derbies
Saturday, May 18th at Wallace Lake, Millstream Run Reservation, Berea
Sunday, May 19th at Ohio & Erie Canal Reservation, Cuyahoga Heights
www.ClevelandMetroparks.com
Travel Hacks
Travel and vacations are a great way to relax but planning can often leave you frustrated and confused.
Medina County Library
6:30p May 22
6:30p June 17th
http://www.mcdl.info/
register in advance online
Clothes Mentor
High-quality, gently used name-brand and designer clothing, shoes and accessories that are like new. https://www.clothesmentor.com/
Million Dollar Quartet
The cast of Million Dollar Quartet joins the set of New Day Cleveland to chat about their energetic show going on now at the Hanna Theatre.
Great Lakes Theater presents:
Million Dollar Quartet
NOW – May 26th
Hanna Theatre, Playhouse Square
www.greatlakestheater.org