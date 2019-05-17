Shaker Heights students, teachers running 10K in memory of Aisha Fraser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio - Students and staff plan to wear purple in memory of Aisha Fraser during the Rite Aid Cleveland Marathon on Sunday.

"We decided to dedicate running club to Aisha Fraser's memory," said physical education teacher, Allison Lowe. "We decided to wear purple to raise awareness for the domestic violence issue."

The beloved Woodbury Elementary School sixth grade teacher was killed last November. Her ex-husband and former Cuyahoga County Judge Lance Mason is charged with her murder.

The school year was challenging for students and staff who started the year with Fraser and will soon close the year without her presence. Teachers say Fraser always greeted everyone with a smile.

"I think she is going to be smiling from up above, at all of us and us coming together," said teacher Jessica Chumney.

The number to the domestic violence hotline and Fraser's famous catchphrase "Ziggity-Boo" which teachers say means carry on, is on the back of the purple shirts supports plan to wear this weekend along with students and staff participating in a 10K race.

"Aisha was always happy, a great mother, a great colleague to work with and fun loving. She always had a smile on her face," said Chumney.

Since Fraser's death, a bill in her name was introduced in the Ohio legislature. Aisha's Law aims to better protect victims of domestic violence.

"We're really excited to just see purple everywhere in honor of Aisha," said Chumney. "Coming together as a community, school, students and staff just to remember her."

