× Ristorante Chinato on East 4th Street in Cleveland closing its doors

CLEVELAND- A popular restaurant on East 4th Street in Cleveland announced Friday it’s closing.

Ristorante Chinato, an Italian restaurant, said it will end service on May 20.

The decision was made following months of negotiations with the restaurant’s landlord, according to a press release. The two parties could not come to an agreement.

Founder Zack Bruell said all 25 of Chinato’s employees will be reassigned to his other restaurants.

“This is unfortunate because Chinato is very popular, and many people consider it one of the best Italian restaurants in Cleveland,” Bruell said in a release. “But at the end of the day, this is a business, and the numbers need to work.”

Bruell said Chinato employees will be put to work right away at other locations due to the high demand among his other restaurants.