Reggae Fest Cleveland 2019 returns to Perici Amphitheatre in Twinsburg

Kick off summer with the hottest music fest in the CLE! With 4 top notch reggae bands, a variety of food trucks, craft beer, wine and more, you can’t go wrong with a Saturday night at Reggae Fest! So what are you waiting for? Buy your tickets in advance and save!

ABOUT THE VENUE:

Tucked away in Twinsburg, Perici Amphitheatre offers an exceptional atmosphere viewed as a hidden gem among Northeast Ohio venues and plays host to Twinsburg’s Rock the Park concert series throughout the summer.

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT LINE UP

Jah Messengers Reggae Band Original

The Cliftones

Carlos Jones & The PLUS Band

Tropidelic

FOOD TRUCK LINE UP

Swat Food Truck

City Grow Green Machine

Barrio Tacos

Smooth Rider Smoothies

VENDORS

Please email us at vendors@tastecleveland.net for more info.

*This is a rain or shine event. No refunds. All sales final.