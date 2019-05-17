Police looking for victims of man accused of ‘engaging children’ at NE Ohio parks, distributing child porn

MADISON TWP., Ohio — Authorities are searching for possible victims of a man arrested last month on charges including of gross sexual imposition.

According to a release from Madison Township police, Anthony Coladangelo, 49, faces charges of gross sexual imposition and disseminating matter harmful to a juvenile. He also faces federal charges involving receiving and distributing computer files which contained child porn.

Coladangelo appeared in Painesville Municipal Court Thursday. His bond was set at $100,000.

The charges are a result of an investigation involving pre-pubescent youth.

On April 16, Madison Township police assisted the FBI with a search warrant of a residence in Madison and at another in Perry. The scope of the warrant was to collect evidence associated with the viewing and distribution of child porn.

The investigation is ongoing and has expanded to include Ashtabula and Geauga counties, where other victims, children at the time of the incident, are believed to have lived. Coladangelo is also believed to have frequented parks in Geauga, Lake and Ashtabula counties where he may have engaged other children.

Other victims and witnesses are asked to contact Madison Township Police Det. Timothy Doyle at 440-428-2117.