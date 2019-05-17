Ohio City residents facing major mail issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night will stop the US Postal Service but in Ohio City, something apparently is.

“Over the last few months, we’ve been getting our neighbors mail and our mail is being delivered to our neighbors,” said John Haggerty, resident.

People who live along Jay Avenue, Fulton, Bridge and surrounding streets said they started noticing some major mail issues in the past couple months.

“They are either not getting their mail at all or getting all their neighbor’s mail. In one case, I had a gentleman who received five different household’s mail in his mailbox,” said Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack.

McCormack said this is an ongoing problem not only in Ohio City, but Tremont as well.

“Obviously if folks are missing a critical check, whether its social security, retirement, disability, that’s the difference of being able to pay your mortgage, utilities or to put food on the table,” said McCormack.

McCormack said his calls to USPS have been ignored, so he’s enlisted the help of Gongresswoman Marcia Fudge.

Meantime, people are being asked to demonstrate neighborly courtesy by leaving a note on any erroneous mail or dropping it off at the right address.

FOX 8 reached out to USPS who said they are looking into the issue.