CLEVELAND -- Hundreds of officers from local, county, state and federal agencies throughout the US and Canada took part in a parade in downtown Cleveland on Friday as part of National Police Week.

Also in attendance, families who've lost loves ones in the line of duty.

The parade gave many a chance to reflect and also give thanks to those who serve our communities and have given the ultimate sacrifice.

FOX 8's Roosevelt Leftwich has more on the emotional event.