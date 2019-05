Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are working together to help reunite those who are missing with their loved ones.

Layna Marie Sweat-Chapman,15, was last seen April 23 in Lorain. She is 5'2" and weighs around 154 pounds.

If you know anything about her whereabouts please call Lorain police at 440-204=2100.

